MADISON — A federal judge has allowed a second University of Wisconsin-Madison student to stay in the country after having her student visa revoked.

21-year-old Yue Yang had her F-1 student visa revoked on April 4 over a speeding ticket she recieved back in February. She was given no grace period to leave the U.S. In a lawsuit Yang filed against Department of Homeland Security, the judge granted an emergency motion for a temporary restraining order that allows her to stay in the country.

Yang plead no contest to the speeding ticket. Her lawsuit states she was “given no warning, no opportunity to explain or defend herself, and no chance to correct any potential misunderstanding.”

Her lawyers argue that she was not granted the right to due process. They also said that DHS and Immigration Customs and Enforcement (ICE) “unlawfully terminated records of her F-1 international student visa status.”

The lawsuit also states that the revocation of her VISA is “putting her in jeopardy of unjustified, accelerated detention and deportation.” She is the second international student to file a lawsuit for this reason, after Krish Isserdasani.

Yang was on track to graduate this May, a year ahead of schedule, with her degree in actuarial science and business. She was then supposed to start Optional Practice Training to gain work experience as an actuarial associate in June 2025. She’s also recieved graduate school offers from Cornell University, Colombia University, and the Johns Hopkins Carey Business School.

Yang has paid over $132,000 in tuition to UW-Madison, including over $23,000 for the Spring 2025 semester that she could lose.

Her preliminary hearing is set for Wednesday, May 14, four days after UW-Madison’s commencement ceremony on May 10.