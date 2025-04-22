MILWAUKEE– Delays have been announced to parents of students who attend Fernwood Montessori. In a letter to parents, Milwaukee Public School officials announced that 4 out of the 60 lead tests required retesting for safe lead levels.

During the Milwaukee Public School Board of School Directors meeting last week, Superintendent Dr. Brenda Cassellius announced that Fernwood Montessori would attempt to be re-opened by Wednesday, April 23rd.

With the not all tests fully passing, more cleaning will be done at Fernwood Montessori and students and faculty will remain at Douglas Middle School until cleaning is complete and Milwaukee Health Department makes sure that all lead tests pass.

As for Starms Early Childhood Center and LaFollette School, both schools remained closed.

According to a MHD official, Starms Early Childhood Center is more than 50% of the way through with their cleanup and LaFollette School only began their lead remediation clean-up last week and could take up to a full month before the LaFollette gets fully cleaned and tested.

At this time, MPS and MHD are still working on putting together a joint plan for lead remediation and clean-up policies for the entire school district.

Both the school district and health department have said that even when LaFollete, Starms Early Childhood Center and Fernwood Montessori are complete with their clean-ups, there are still more schools that both agencies will check for high lead dust.