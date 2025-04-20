TRILLA, Ill.- Four people from Wisconsin are dead after their private plane struck powerlines and crashed into a field in rural central Illinois.

Authorities say the The Cessna 180G aircraft crashed at about 10:16 a.m. on Saturday, April 19, near the Coles County Memorial Airport in the unincorporated community of Trilla, Illinois, about two hours east of Springfield.

The plane was returning from Nashville. It was carrying two men and two women from Menomonie. No one survived the crash. The Federal Aviation Administration and the National Transportation Safety Board are leading the investigation.

Illinois State Police have identified the four people killed in the crash as Ross R. Nelson, 46, Raimi A. Rundle, 45, Courtney L. Morrow, 36, and Michael H. Morrow, 48.

Authorities have not yet identified the cause of the crash.