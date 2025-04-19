The Milwaukee Bucks fell to the Pacers 117-98 in game one of the playoffs. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 36 points and grabbed 12 rebounds, but the rest of the starters scored just 14 points and eight rebounds.

The Pacers outscored the Bucks 34-18 to take a 24 point half time lead. The Bucks made a late charge to cut the Pacers lead to 12 in the fourth quarter, but that was the closest the Bucks could get as the Pacers secured the game one win.

Justin Garcia discussed the loss and previewed some potential changes for game two in Bucks Talk.