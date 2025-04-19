The Milwaukee Brewers struck first on Caleb Durbin’s first RBI of his career when he drove home Garrett Mitchell on an infield groundout, but that is all the offense could score in the 3-1 loss against the Athletics.

The Athletics would tie the game at one in the top of the fifth on Miguel Andujar RBi double and they would take the lead in the next inning as Brent Rooker would hit a solo home run to center field that Garrett Mitchell just missed bringing back.

The Athletics would add an insurance run in the top of the ninth inning as Shea Langeliers would hit a solo home run off of Joe; Payamps. The Brewers would go down in order in the bottom of the ninth.

Dominic Cotroneo broke down the loss and previewed what is likely Logan Henderson’s first start of his career in Brewers Extra Innings.