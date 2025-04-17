National Park Week takes place April 19-27, and it is a time to celebrate, recognize and enjoy these public spaces. Wisconsin is home to many National Park Service properties to explore. Here’s to escaping to nature.

Go hiking on two National Scenic Trails in Wisconsin

Soak in Wisconsin’s natural beauty during a visit to the Ice Age Trail and North Country Trail.Wisconsin is home to two of only 11 National Scenic Trails. These paths wind their way across the state and through a variety of landscapes.Some stretches cover remote wilderness full of peace and solitude. Others are close to cities and towns for easy access to restaurants and shops.

The North Country Trail covers more than 200 miles of northern Wisconsin’s remote terrain.It also passes through two state parks, one state forest and the Chequamegon-Nicolet National Forest for more places to explore.

The Ice Age Trail follows the edge of the last glaciers to cover Wisconsin, zigzagging for 1,200 miles.Hike through unique and diverse landscapes from the Door Peninsula in the east to Interstate Park in the west.Stop in Ice Age Trail Communities along the route like St. Croix Falls, Rice Lake and Lodi for lodging, food and fun.

Plan a paddling adventure on the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway

Find freshwater fun during an outdoor adventure to the St. Croix National Scenic Riverway, which is dubbed “Wisconsin’s Moving National Park.”The riverway encompasses 200 miles of the St. Croix and Namekagon rivers in northwest Wisconsin.

These rivers are renowned for their clean water, forested banks and exceptional wildlife viewing.For the adventurous, spend the night at one of the many campsites lining the rivers, including some only accessible by water.Be sure to take in views of the St. Croix River from Interstate Park — Wisconsin’s first state park that marks its 125th anniversary this year.

Plan a paddling adventure on the St. Croix Riverway with the help of local outfitters.Check out the Wild River Outfitters in Grantsburg for canoe and kayak rentals and to get ideas of where to paddle.You can go on trips varying from 1.5 hours to up to 10 days!

Marvel at the wonders of the Apostle Islands

The Apostle Islands National Lakeshore is a must-visit destination for outdoor lovers.The park attracts visitors to northern Wisconsin for its distinct sea caves, sandstone cliffs, historic lighthouses and pristine Lake Superior water.

You’ll be absolutely wowed, whether you’re hiking, boating, fishing or paddling.Several businesses offer water taxi services, sightseeing tours and guided excursions, such as outfitters like Rustic Makwa Den and Adventure Vacations, to make the most of your trip to the Apostle Islands.

For one more national park, add Frog Bay Tribal National Park to your itinerary to Bayfield County.While not a National Park Service property, Frog Bay is the first Tribal-established and -operated national park in America.The Red Cliff Band of Lake Superior Chippewa invites the public to experience this natural gem on the shores of Lake Superior, known in Ojibwe as Gitchigami.Explore a rare boreal forest and 4,000 feet of undeveloped shoreline at Frog Bay.

