In Cleveland, Ohio: a teenager is being called a hero after he rescued a family whose house caught fire, NBC 5 WLWT reported.

“I heard a scream for help,” Tyler Snowden, 16, told the TV station. “I wasn’t thinking. I took the ladder and ran.”

Video shows the teenager running over to the burning house with his dad’s ladder. Firefighters said he saved two children and their mother.

