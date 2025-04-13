For the second game in as many days, the Milwaukee Brewers got off to a hot start with a two run home run in the top of the first inning by William Contreras, but that is all the Brewers offense could score as they fell to the Arizona Diamondbacks 5-2.

The Brewers kept the Diamondbacks scoreless through the fourth inning, but they struck in the bottom of the fifth inning following a wild pitch to make it 2-1. The Diamondbacks then loaded the bases in the bottom of the sixth and tied the game on a sac fly by Tim Tawa.

The Diamondbacks would then take the lead 3-2 after an RBI single from Josh Naylor and would break it open following a two RBI single in the bottom of the eighth by Alek Thomas.

The Brewers would threaten in the top of the ninth after Joey Ortiz was hit by a pitch and Isaac Collins walked, but Brice Turang and Jackson Chourio struck out to end the game.

The Brewers return to Milwaukee on Monday as they open a homestand with the Detroit Tigers. First pitch is scheduled for 6:40 PM.