The Milwaukee Brewers went into the bottom of the ninth inning with a 4-0 lead and it looked like they were about to clinch their fourth series in a row, but in just a blink of an eye the Arizona Diamondbacks scored five runs in the ninth to walk it off.

The Brewers got on the board first in the top of the second inning. Rhys Hoskins drove the first run across with an RBI single. The Brewers had a chance to break it open after loading the bases with no one out, but all the could manage was a run on a run scoring double play.

It would stay 2-0 until the top of the sixth inning when Jackson Chourio crushed a solo home run to left field, his fifth of the year. The Brewers would stretch the lead to 4-0 in the top half of the ninth when William Contreras hit a run scoring double.

It all fell a part in the bottom half of the ninth inning as the Diamondbacks scored five runs to get the win.

The Brewers look to take the series Sunday as they face the Diamondbacks in the rubber match.