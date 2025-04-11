MILWAUKEE — Volunteers plan to gather at three separate locations Saturday, April 12th to help beautify and clean-up Milwaukee. The clean-up, which was orchestrated by community activist and host on WTMJ’s sister station 101.7 The Truth, Tory Lowe, was originally created in 2010.

Since then, Lowe said the event has become more than just a clean-up and more so an opportunity for people to connect with their neighbors.

“It’s about coming together and completing a task,” Lowe told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “It’s a great thing to teach the young people. They learn how to give back. If we can do this, what else can we do?”

Lowe as been making the effort to clean up neighborhoods for years.

“It makes you feel good To take ownership of your neighborhood,” he said.

