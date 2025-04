Special Guests:

Top Chef: Wisconsin series Cheftestants Michelle Wallace and Manny Barella

Miller High Life’s Joel Salgado – Beer Infused Vinyl!

Sharon Lynne Wilson Center for the Arts Artistic Director Tyler Nikolas – season announcement

Racine Art Museum Marketing and Communications Specialist Tyler Potter – PEEPS

Joe from Dinosaur Adventure and a Baby Ankylosaurus – event at the Baird Center

PLUS the Song You Need to Hear and European Travel with Steve Bertrand