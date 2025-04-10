Immerse yourself in farming, science, heritage and more. Museums around Wisconsin make learning fun and engaging through interactive programming and exhibits. Here’s to a hands-on museum experience.

Get up close and personal with calves in Manitowoc County

Learn about calves during a new family-friendly, hands-on experience at the Farm Wisconsin Discovery Center. The museum features an array of highly interactive exhibits to learn about the dairy industry and farming in fun and creative ways.

A recently started program takes the experience to the next level. The Calf Connections program puts visitors of all ages up close and personal with calves born at the museum’s on-site birthing barn. You’ll be able to pet, brush, feed and listen to a calf’s heartbeat with a stethoscope. Expert staff will guide the experience and answer questions about calf care.

For a bite to eat, travel no further than the Wisconsin Café. The on-site restaurant offers guests a true farm-to-table experience. Each of the comforting breakfast and lunch dishes are prepared with ingredients grown and raised throughout the state.

A must-visit destination for families in Marathon County

Discover hours of fun playing together as a family at the Children’s Imaginarium in Wausau. The professionally designed museum opened in 2023 and makes for the perfect addition for any family’s trip to Central Wisconsin.

All exhibits at the Children’s Imaginarium are hands on and rooted in STEM, which stands for science, technology, engineering and math. The Drip Drop Discovery exhibit, for example, teaches kids about the physical properties of water in fun ways. Another exhibit lets visitors design and test their own flying objects.

Afterward, check out the restaurants and shops of downtown Wausau for more entertainment. Mint Café offers home-cooking in a snug retro diner setting. Settle in for delicious breakfast, lunch and dinner options, from comforting diner classics to gourmet sandwiches and specialty wagyu burgers.

Dive into the history of Wisconsin’s Norwegian immigrants in Stoughton (Dane County)

Explore the cultural roots of Norwegian Americans during a visit to Stoughton. Livsreise, which translates to “life’s journey,” is a museum dedicated to telling the story of Norwegian immigrants. The museum shares these stories in immersive ways to ground you in the experience.

Interactive display boards put you in the shoes of immigrants and let you map out a journey to America. Flip through digital display boards to see firsthand accounts, letters and family interviews of real immigrants. Browse interactive kiosks about the culture and history of Norway and the influence of immigrants on today.

Enjoy a creative dining experience at Wendigo when you’re in Stoughton. Locally produced art lines the walls of the restaurant, and the culinary creativity shines in each meal. You’ll dine on flavor-forward entrees like a fried tomato po boy or an elevated Salisbury steak made of lamb, whipped butternut squash and parsnips.

