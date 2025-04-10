We’ve all been there – cruising down the road when suddenly the skies darken ominously, the wind picks up, and the rain starts coming down in sheets. Wisconsin weather can change in an instant, and being caught behind the wheel during severe conditions can be a bit freaky. So what’s the first thing we should do to stay safe when Mother Nature throws a curve ball?

Wisconsin Emergency Management’s Katie Rousonelos explains, “Slow down to stay safe while you’re driving, the key thing is to reduce your speed, so you want to slow down, especially on those wet roads when we get into those heavy rains.”

After all, all it takes is a few inches of fast moving water to make your vehicle lose contact with the pavement and away you go. Not to mention the fact that you don’t know what’s going on underneath the water, the pavement could be washed away.

Along with the rain coming down, you may face increased winds. High profile vehicles, like semis, have to be especially careful. Start off by having both hands on the wheel to stay in control, but prep is important.

Rousonelos says, “Pretty much pay attention to the weather. Because a lot of it is, it’s hard to pay attention when you’re driving, but one of the good things is if you have wireless emergency alerts enabled on your phone, what happens is a cell phone tower will ping based on your location and you’ll get that tornado warning information and by then you want to be proactive and not reactive. So start thinking about where can I safely pull over until the system passes.”

Ever wonder what to do about lightning?

Rousonelos explains, “Ironically, being in a car is actually safe for you. It’s not safe being outside because you’re inside that location. You have those rubber tires, so it is a safe location for you to be. But if you feel unsafe while driving, pull over and find a safe location for you to go. Don’t hide under a tree. Get to a building as fast as you can. Don’t think, ‘oh, picnic, shelter!’ or even a dugout. That might not be the safest place in a thunderstorm. So think about if you see a flash of lightning or if you hear thunder, the safest place to go is indoors or inside a car.”

And then there’s the big dog… the Tornado. Contrary to what you see in the movies, they are NOT very predictable, and they can be super dangerous.

“The key thing is to not outrun a tornado. Don’t seek shelter underneath an overpass because the winds are stronger underneath,” says Rousonelos.

You want to try and find a sturdy shelter that you can get into. Obviously, that’s preferable, but if you don’t find shelter and you’re stuck, Rousonelos says, “Pull over and park your vehicle. Stay inside of it. Put your head below the windows and cover your head with your hands if you have a blanket nearby, that’s even better to cover your head with.”

Considerably safer than just laying down in a ditch and hoping for the best. Don’t underestimate the power of debris flying around at 150 miles per hour. A 2×4 can be deadly.

Oh, and fight the urge to chase the storm. I know it’s mesmerizing, but leave it to the professionals that have studied storms and have a better idea of when to call off a chase. There are plenty of videos out on the Internet from chasers that you can watch from the comfort and safety of your couch.

The old adage “If you don’t like Wisconsin weather, just wait 5 minutes” is true. With such volatile weather possible, it pays to keep your head on a swivel, your eye on weather reports, and your wits about you to stay safe.

As part of Severe Weather Awareness Week, there will be a statewide tornado drill. Most sirens are controlled by municipalities but you will be getting a notification to make sure the system is in good working order.

For more safety information, you can check out the Wisconsin Emergency Management website.