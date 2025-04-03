UPDATE 4/3/25 at 9:00am – Beaver Dam Police Chief John Kreuziger confirms to WTMJ Franklin and her unborn child were both checked overnight at a Nebraska hospital and that both are in healthy condition.

UPDATE 4/3/25 at 7:30am – Police in Beaver Dam now report missing and pregnant teenager Sophia Franklin was found in Sarpy County, Nebraska.

Police say the department was notified that Sarpy County Sheriff’s deputies responded to a tip of a possible sighting of Franklin near Omaha, Nebraska on Wednesday, April 2nd around 11:40pm. Law enforcement made contact with the juvenile, who was with an adult male also matching the description of the male suspect she was identified leaving with, 40-year-old Gary Day. Their identities were positively confirmed and as a result Day was taken into custody. Franklin was taken to a secure facility to await re-unification with her family.

Day is currently being held on 5,000 dollars bond in Sarpy County.

“The Beaver Dam Police Department would like to thank the Sarpy County Sheriff’s Office, as well as the numerous other law enforcement agencies that put forth the time and effort to locate Sophia. We would also like to thank the community members in multiple states for their awareness and willingness to share leads to follow to help bring Sophia safely home.” reads a statement in part Thursday from Beaver Dam Police.

BEAVER DAM – A missing teenager from Beaver Dam has been located and is said to be safe, according to the State of Wisconsin Crime Alert Network.

An Amber Alert for Sophia Franklin has been in place since February 2nd. The Alert was canceled Thursday morning. Franklin just turned 17 this week.

“Sophia has been found safe. Gary Day has been taken into custody,” the alert stated.

Day is believed to be the father of Franklin’s unborn child. Authorities were concerned Day had taken the teenager back to Arkansas where he lived.

No other details were released.

