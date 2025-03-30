The Milwaukee Brewers fell to 0-3 for the first time since 2015 after the New York Yankees completed a three game sweep of the Brewers with a 12-3 win.

Aaron Judge homered in his second straight game and Jazz Chisholm add two home runs to pace the Yankees who hit a total of 15 home runs during the series.

The Brewers got on the board first after a Sal Frelick RBI single, but the lead didn’t last long as Judge hit a home run with two on to give the Yankees a 2-1 lead.

The Brewers made it a 5-3 game in the fourth thanks to a Jake Bauers home run, but that is the closet the Brewers would get as the Yankees would run a way with it from there.

