As spring comes to life, travel around Wisconsin to see the transition of the seasons, from spawning fish to blooming buds. Here’s to taking in the signs of spring.

See the gardens come to life in Janesville (Rock County)

The buds and blossoms will be on full display this spring at the Janesville Rotary Botanical Gardens.This community gem invites visitors to stroll through the changing seasons.

You’ll see over 20 distinct garden styles showcasing 4,000 varieties of plants.As spring advances, more and more flora come to life.Groups of eight and larger can even book a guided tour of the Rotary Botanical Gardens to learn from experts.Be sure to browse the gift shop in the visitors center for gifts for all ages and tastes before you leave.

Check out O’Riley & Conway’s for dining with an atmosphere.Rich woodwork, intimate lighting and snug booths recreate the warm feeling of an Irish pub.Their Classic Reuben, aka “The Monster,” is sure to satisfy the hungriest of the hungry.

Marvel at big fish on the move in Shawano County

Take in a seasonal sight in Shawano when Wisconsin’s biggest fish get moving!Each spring, lake sturgeon travel through the Wolf River system in northern Wisconsin.Lake sturgeon are an ancient fish species, first appearing 100 million years ago!

Visit Shawano’s Sturgeon Park for a chance to spot the rare fish as hundreds of sturgeon navigate past the dam. Lake sturgeon typically make their way through the dam in April but can be seen as early as March and as late as May.The city of Shawano even operates a Sturgeon Cam when the sturgeon run is happening.

Spend the night right off Shawano Lake at Bamboo Shores.Choose from six year-round vacation rental houses.Each house is outfitted with all the comforts of home.In the evening, relax on the deck and soak in lake views after an enjoyable day of sturgeon spotting.

Take a hike in the Kettle Moraine State Forest (Waukesha County)

Get out in nature by visiting the Kettle Moraine State Forest Southern Unit.You’ll discover a variety of hiking options to surround yourself by the vegetation of spring.For a trip to the past, check out the Paradise Springs Nature Trail near Eagle.

This trail winds past the remnants of a former resort hotel once frequented by the elite of Milwaukee.You’ll observe the remains of the hotel, a horse track, shuffleboard court and trout holding pond.At the end of the trail is the hike’s signature sight — a hauntingly beautiful, abandoned springhouse.

For a place to dine, head into nearby Waukesha for stunningly creative dishes at Travieso.Travieso translates from Spanish to mean “mischievous,” and the co-executive chefs embrace this playful mindset in their Latin fusion cuisine.Savor bold dishes like the beef birria egg rolls or the Mexican street corn-style risotto.

Rest your head at The Ingleside Hotel for hospitality and fun.Discover first-rate hospitality in the stylishly decorated guestrooms and modern amenities. Plus, an indoor waterpark adds an element of adventure.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com