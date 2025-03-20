As Green Bay prepares to host the 2025 Draft, embrace your sports-loving side on a trip to Wisconsin for football, baseball, golf and more. Here’s to winning big on a trip to Wisconsin.

Win an epic trip to the 2025 Draft in Green Bay

The 2025 Draft will be full of epic moments, and Travel Wisconsin is offering a trip with the epic experiences to match.Travel Wisconsin’s Dream Draft Sweepstakes will offer a once-in-a-lifetime trip to attend the first day of the Draft.Ten lucky winners and a guest will receive roundtrip transportation to and from Milwaukee, as well as several nights lodging in the city.

The winners will then take a VIP bus trip to Green Bay, stopping in Kohler for a curated experience along the way.Once in Green Bay, they’ll savor the sights and sounds of the Draft and receive an exclusive meet-and-greet with the hosts of ESPN Radio’s UnSportsmanLike.This is an epic trip, and you’ll want to enter by March 31 so you don’t miss out!

Spend a day at the ballpark in Beloit (Rock County)

Plan a trip to Beloit this spring for small-town charm with big-stadium fun.The Beloit Sky Carp are a Minor League Baseball affiliate of the Miami Marlins, and their season starts in early April.

You’ll have a blast cheering on the hometown team in the phenomenal ABC Supply Stadium.Opened in 2021, you’ll be treated to the modern amenities of a state-of-the-art ballpark with the intimacy of a minor league game.Snack your way through the concessions, browse the swag in the pro shop and enjoy entertainment like post-game fireworks.

Pair your visit with a stop at The Butterfly Club.In business for 101 years, the supper club is a staple of the Beloit community.Savor satisfying appetizers and house favorites like the Shrimp De Jonghe, which is baked with onion, Mozzarella and mushrooms inside a puff pastry shell.

See the world’s top golfers at the U.S. Women’s Open (Washington County)

Wisconsin is hosting another premier sporting event this spring — the U.S. Women’s Open!Start planning now to see the world’s best golfers compete at Erin Hills for the 80th U.S. Women’s Open.

The tournament is the preeminent women’s major championship, and you’ll be able to witness career-defining moments.This will be the fifth USGA tournament hosted at the iconic course in Hartford.

Visitors can choose from a variety of ticket options, from daily tickets to weekly packages.It’s also an incredibly family-friendly event as children 17 and under receive free admission.Mark your calendar for May 29-June 1 to not miss the U.S. Women’s Open.

A new football team on the horizon in Eau Claire (Eau Claire County)

Cheer for Wisconsin’s newest football team when visiting northwest Wisconsin this summer. The Eau Claire Axemen will debut in The Arena League starting in May, bringing a different style of indoor football fun to Wisconsin.The games are played on a shorter field with faster pace action.

The Eau Claire Axemen will call The Sonnentag Center home.The brand-new facility is the largest indoor event venue in northwestern Wisconsin.Check out home games from May 24 through July 26 for a thrilling addition to a trip to Eau Claire.

Start your spring getaway at TravelWisconsin.com