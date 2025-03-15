The Milwaukee Bucks beat the Indiana Pacers 126-119 in a game that gave them the season series. With the win the Bucks now have the tiebreaker over the Pacers for playoff seeding.

The Bucks held an eight point lead after the first quarter and built a 19 point lead with 9:34 to play in the half following a Damian Lillard three pointer. But the Pacers would storm back and cut the Bucks lead to five going into half time.

The Bucks came out of the locker room strong in the third quarter lead by Giannis’ 14 third quarter point and the Bucks lead by 18, 100-82.

The Bucks would make it a 21 point lead following a Damian Lillard three pointer with 11 minuets to go in the game, but the Pacers would keep fighting, chipping into the Bucks lead and cutting it all the way down to just three with 12 seconds to go in the game. Taurean Prince grabbed a huge offensive rebound and nailed to two free throws to push the lead back to five and Kevin Porter Jr would hit two more to give the Bucks the 126-119 win.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a game high 34 points and grabbed 10 rebounds in the win. Damian Lillard added 25 and Kevin Porter Jr. added 19 off the bench.

The Bucks take on the Oklahoma City Thunder Sunday at 8:00 PM.