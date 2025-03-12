The NBA World and Business World are reacting to the sudden death of Bucks legend/minority owner Junior Bridgeman. Bridgeman, 71, died Tuesday in Louisville.

“The most (Bridgeman) made was $300,000 in his career and he (became) an NBA owner,” said Bucks head coach Doc Rivers. “Growing up, wanting to be an NBA player was probably his dream. He turned that dream into being an NBA owner.”

Hall of Famer Shaquille O’Neal described on TNT how he had patterned his post-NBA career after the Bucks legend.

Shaq reflects on the passing of his friend, @Bucks legend and owner Junior Bridgeman ❤️ pic.twitter.com/YiDzQhqR4R — NBA on TNT (@NBAonTNT) March 11, 2025

On Wednesday, WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News played a speech Bridgeman gave to the Kentucky Entrepreneur Hall of Fame in 2014.