The only lead the Milwaukee Bucks had against the Orlando Magic was a early 2-0 in the first quarter. After that, the Magic kept control of the game, building a 14 point lead after the first quarter.

The Bucks were able to cut the Magics lead to seven in the second quarter, but the Magic were able to build it back to a 13 point lead at half time. That was the theme of the game for the Bucks, any time they would cut the lead to single digits, the Magic would build back their lead.

The Bucks made a push in the fourth quarter, cutting the Magic’s lead all the way down to two points with 6:06 left to play in the game, but the Magic were able to keep the Bucks at arms length one again. The Bucks had one last charge in them thanks to Damian Lillard who nailed a three to make it a three point game and Giannis who completed a three point play to make it 111-109 late in the game. The Bucks had one last chance to pull it out following a Magic turnover, but Damian Lillard’s three point attempt missed and the Magic hung on for a 111-109 win.

Justin Garcia discussed the game in Bucks Talk.