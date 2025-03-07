GREEN BAY – A party is being planned in Turtle Lake, Wisconsin following Lake Country Dairy’s successful week at the U.S. Cheese Championships.

“We had three cheeses in the Top 20, and our parmesan swept the class,” plant manager Gary Gosda told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “We pride ourselves in our parmesans.”

About 140 people work at the Lake Country Dairy plant, located west of Rice Lake. The company’s parmesans can be found at places like Olive Garden or a white tablecloth restaurant. It’s also sold at Costco, Woodman’s, etc. under the Cello name brand, Gosda said.

“The cello is the best instrument in the orchestra and our cheese is the best,” he smiled.

Gosda also pointed out the cheesemaker competed with the same cheeses they sell to customers.

“We don’t make ‘contest cheese.'”

Up next for Lake Country Dairy: a party to celebrate the wins.

“We’ll get all 140 employees involved in the celebration,” he said. “We are very proud of our wins, it amplifies what we do.”