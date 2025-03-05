WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Orlando, Oklahoma: Dover High School student Randy Vitales,16, went into full cardiac arrest during a basketball game. A player on the opposing team, Magnus Miller, immediately knew something was wrong.

“(Vitales) just went to lay up, and I was getting the ball, about to dribble up the court, and I turn around, and he’s on the ground,” Miller, a trained life guard, told ABC5 KOCO-TV.

Miller directed staff how to use an AED and to continue CPR before paramedics alive.

“There’s no way you were going to die on that court. I wasn’t going to let you,” he todl Vitales after they met at the hospital.

Thank you Magnus for being an EVERYDAY HERO!!!

