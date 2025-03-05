WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”
RELATED: Boy helps police find missing child with autism
In Orlando, Oklahoma: Dover High School student Randy Vitales,16, went into full cardiac arrest during a basketball game. A player on the opposing team, Magnus Miller, immediately knew something was wrong.
“(Vitales) just went to lay up, and I was getting the ball, about to dribble up the court, and I turn around, and he’s on the ground,” Miller, a trained life guard, told ABC5 KOCO-TV.
Miller directed staff how to use an AED and to continue CPR before paramedics alive.
“There’s no way you were going to die on that court. I wasn’t going to let you,” he todl Vitales after they met at the hospital.
Thank you Magnus for being an EVERYDAY HERO!!!
TOP STORIES FROM THE WTMJ NEWSROOM:
- Teen arrested in connection to mother’s death in Caledonia
- Inmate on the run in Dodge County
- Trump’s address to Congress showed the country’s stark partisan divide
- Bucks Dominate Fourth, Win 127-121 in Atlanta Behind Triple-Double from Giannis Antetokounmpo
- “Great opportunity to… come into the Bucks family:” Team invites hoops fans to 6th Man Soiree