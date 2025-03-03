SHEBOYGAN – It’s not for wearing, but it sure is pretty. Sheboygan’s Tiffin Wyckoff’s award winning brazier earned her a trip to the West Coast, and more than $1,000 locally for the Olivia Newton-John Foundation to support breast cancer research. “I will have lunch with Olivia Newton-John’s husband, and then present the bra that’s already out there, to the Olivia Newton-John Foundation.” Newton-John passed away in 2022 following a decades long battle with breast cancer.

The bra decorating contest was sponsored by Curves, a women’s health and fitness club with locations all over the world. Wyckoff belongs to the Curves in Sheboygan Falls, and decided to enter her design in the international competition. “If there’s a contest, I’m going to go 150% in. I love doing this. It makes me happy,” she told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. She’s off to California later this month to present her winning entry, and bring a care package of Wisconsin staples to share with her hosts.

There’s only one North American winner in the contest featuring entries from the U.S. and Canada. Wyckoff knew she had a good one saying, “I didn’t want to get my hopes up, but I was like, awesome. Then when I walked into Curves in Sheboygan Falls. They were like wow. I was thrilled how it turned out.”

Wyckoff did note: the bra is for decorative purposes only. She’s not planning to model it.

“No. It wouldn’t fit. I won’t say which way.”

