After a slow start, the Milwaukee Bucks used a big second quarter to overtake and pull a way from the Dallas Mavericks.

The Bucks were outscored in the first quarter 36-31, but they scored 40 points the second quarter and built a 71-63 half time lead.

The Bucks built a double digit lead in the third quarter and never looked back. The Bucks had six players in double figures, including Giannis, who scored 29 points and grabbed nine rebounds and nine assists. Damian Lillard added 28 points and Gary Trent Jr added 20 off the bench. Justin Garcia broke down the win in Bucks Talk.