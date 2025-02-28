The Academy Awards are Sunday and its anyone’s guess when it comes to the Best Picture category, according to film critic Matt Mueller, of A Man About Film substack.

“Honestly, it’s up in the air,” Mueller told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Friday. “This is the first time in several years it is not obvious who our Best Picture winner is going to be.”

Mueller is betting on Conclave to walk away with it.

He’s also intrigued by the Best Actor and Actress categories.

Timothée Chalamet’s portrayal of Bob Dylan in “A Complete Unknown” is worth an Oscar, he believes.

“I think they see a star on the rise.”

As for Best Actress: Mueller is going with Demi Moore in “The Substance.”

