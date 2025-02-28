What’s on Tap w/ Sandy Maxx sponsored by Visit Milwaukee
Special Guest MKE Film Programming Director Kerstin Larson talking Oscars
PLUS WI connections to the Oscars, Black History Month and The Song You Need to Hear
Dom Cotroneo, LIVE from Spring Training in Phoenix, Arizona! Three episodes packed full with all the Brewers and Spring Training...Read moreDetails
What's on Tap w/ Sandy Maxx sponsored by Visit Milwaukee Special Guest MKE Film Programming Director Kerstin Larson talking Oscars...Read moreDetails
Willy Adames was all smiles seeing old friends with the Brewers, and fighting back tears missing another - remembering the...Read moreDetails