A local American hero turns 100 years old today!

Floyd Sorenson served from 1943-1946 as a pharmacist mate and medic, and was a part of the D-Day invasion.

Sorenson joined the Navy when he was eighteen years old and was assigned to a landing ship, tank (LST) 285.

“(It was) very, very scary and the thing that was very difficult to accept was that our troops, our infantry, that went in the first waves were pinned on the beach and had no place to go, and some of us had come in the second and third waves. We had to float around out in the channel, waiting for our turn to get in there,” Sorenson stated when asked about the emotions of that day.

He recalls that day well.

“It was noisy, it was smelly, the water was very, very rough. It was difficult from the stand point that they were hurt in some cases so badly that there wasn’t much you could do for them, outside from giving them morphine or something to ease the pain.”

“If you’ve never prayed before in your life, you’re going to pray then.”

Floyd had the opportunity to take a Stars and Stripes Honor Flight in September of 2015.

Listen to the full interview in the podcast player above.