In honor of Black History Month, four women who influenced society with their inventions were highlighted on WTMJ.

“Alice Parker, Sarah E. Goode, Lyda Newman, and Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson,” 101.7 The Truth’s Dr. Ken Harris recited to WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “These four women had something in their lives that needed fixing, and they fixed it.”

Alice H. Parker was a Black inventor in the early 20th-century, best known for patenting a central heating system that uses natural gas.

Sarah E. Goode became one of the first African American women to be granted a patent by the U.S. Patent and Trademark Office, for her invention of a folding cabinet bed in 1885.

Lyda Newman patented the first hairbrush with synthetic bristles. She is the third Black woman to ever receive a patent.

Dr. Shirley Ann Jackson conducted breakthrough basic scientific research that enabled others to invent the portable fax, touch tone telephone, solar cells, fiber optic cables, and the technology behind caller ID and call waiting.

Harris, a former Milwaukee Police lieutenant, is providing Black History coverage throughout the month on Wis. Morning News.