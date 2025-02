Damian Lillard scored a season high 43 in the Bucks 135-127 win over the 76ers. The Bucks where without Giannis once again today, but they held on to the win following a big third quarter to build a big lead. Bobby Portis added 18 and Gary Trent Jr. scored 23, including seven three-point shots off the bench. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide broke down the win in Bucks Talk.