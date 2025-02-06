WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Altadena, California, amateur meteorologist Edgar McGregor could tell something was wrong. He had been watching the wind conditions and knew that it was possible there could be wildfires heading the direction of his neighborhood. When McGregor realized the Eaton Fire was coming, he immediately posted a video to his Altadena Weather and Climate Facebook Group urging people to evacuate.

“I stood in the middle of my street, filmed myself with the mountains on fire behind me, and told people ‘This is serious, get your social security cards, get the deed to your home, and get out!'” McGregor explained to CBS Sunday Morning.