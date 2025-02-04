OAK CREEK, Wisc.- A comprehensive timeline has been revealed for the city’s new Buc-ee’s travel center.

The news of the Texas-based convenience store chain being set in Oak Creek has many city residents excited, but also concerned regarding noise and traffic at the new location.

Tuesday afternoon Oak Creek city officials with the city planning committee released a timeline as to how the city will work with the Buc-ee’s on finalizing steps in development plans.

The timeline is as follows:

Completed Steps

January 28, 2025: The Plan Commission reviewed the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Category and rezoning application. The Plan Commission’s role was to provide a recommendation to the Common Council.

Upcoming Steps

March 18, 2025: A public hearing will be held before the Common Council to consider the Comprehensive Plan Land Use Category and rezoning application. The Common Council may vote on the applications at this meeting.

April 22, 2025 (Anticipated): The Plan Commission will review the Certified Survey Map (CSM) application to combine the three parcels AND a Conditional Use Permit application for the operation of a “fueling plaza” at 27th and Elm Rd. Again, the Plan Commission will provide a recommendation to the Common Council but does not approve the applications.

May 20, 2025 (Anticipated): A public hearing will be held before the Common Council to consider the Conditional Use Permit application for the “fueling plaza” AND the CSM application to combine the parcels. The Common Council may vote on the applications at this meeting.

June 10, 2025 (Anticipated): The Plan Commission will review the final site, landscaping, architectural and lighting plans for the construction of the building and build-out of the site. The Plan Commission may vote on the application at this meeting. This application type does not go before the Common Council. This is the final step in the review process and is not a public hearing.

The newly proposed travel center has 120 fuel pumps with an approximately 74,000 square foot convenience store located on 27 acres of land at the corner of S. 27th Street and W. Elm Road.

The store’s anticipated opening is in early 2027, where it’s expected be the first Buc-ee’s to be built in the state.