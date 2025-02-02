Memphis has given the Milwaukee Bucks a lot of trouble as of late, and tonight was more of the same. The Bucks built their lead to double digits on a couple of occasions, but they couldn’t put the Grizzlies a way.

The Bucks had a lead at half time and after three, but the Grizzlies took control in the fourth quarter and outscored the Bucks 39-20.

Giannis Antetokounmpo scored 30 for the Bucks, but it was not enough as the Bucks gave up 22 offensive rebounds. Jaren Jackson Jr. lead the way for Memphis with 37 points, including seven three pointers.

The Bucks fell to 26-21 on the season.

The Bucks travel to Oklahoma City to take on the Thunder next.