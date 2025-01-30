WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Topeka, Kansas: Postal carrier Jerry Loney was on his mail route when he came upon a man bleeding profusely. It appeared the man may have intentionally injured himself.

“He ran out and yelled ‘Help me! Help me!'” Loney told KSNT News.

Loney immediately started caring for the man, KSNT News reported. A 911 operator talked Loney through applying a tourniquet to the man’s wrists. He was able to save the man’s life by putting pressure on his injuries.

The National Association of Letter Carriers is honoring Loney with a Hero of the Year award during a ceremony in Washington D.C.

He says he hopes to have lunch with the man, who is now recovering.

Thank you Jerry Loney for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

