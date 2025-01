The Milwaukee Bucks won their fourth game in a row to close out a perfect homestead with a 123-109 win over the Philadelphia 76ers. Giannis Antetokounmpo scored a team high 34 points and grabbed 15 rebounds and Damian Lillard added 25 points, most of those coming in the fourth quarter. Tyrese Maxey scored a game high 37 for the short handed 76ers who were without a number of players including Joel Embiid and Paul George. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide broke down the win in Bucks Talk.