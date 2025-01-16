With winter settling in, join in on one of the celebrations of the season. Communities across the state host unforgettable winter festivals full of cheer and camaraderie. Here’s to frosty fun.

Discover family-friendly fun on the shores of Lake Superior (Douglas County)

Head up north for family fun at the Lake Superior Ice Festival on January 24 and 25. Visitors of all ages and all abilities share in the city of Superior’s passion for winter and celebrate the coolest aspects of the season. You’ll enjoy festivities and activities planned to take place on and off the frozen lake surface.

Games like mini-golf, Kubb and disc golf are given a unique twist when played on the ice. Kids will love all the activities geared toward them like meeting with Ice Princesses and learning how to ice fish.Entertainment like ATV ice racing and a fireworks display appeal to all.

Be sure to book a stay at Barkers Island Inn to not miss a moment of the Lake Superior Ice Festival.The hotel is located on the island where many of the festival activities take place.You’ll stay in comfortable rooms and have access to hotel amenities like an indoor pool, hot tub and sauna for the moments you want to warm up.

A new tradition forming at the Waupun Ice Festival

Make the trip to Waupun this winter for a new festival to wow you.The community, which is south of Fond du Lac, is hosting the second Waupun Ice Fest on February 15 and 16.Waupun is known for its public sculptures and the collection will only grow during the Ice Fest — at least temporarily.

Artists are expected to craft more than 50 ice sculptures that’ll be on display.Throughout the weekend, you’ll enjoy ice carving demonstrations, indoor and outdoor entertainment, a traditional beer tent, horse-drawn wagon rides, a nighttime candlelight hike and more.

Visit Wind & Unwined when you’re ready to cozy up indoors for food and drinks.The downtown Waupun cafe specializes in bistro-style bites, specialty coffee drinks and wine.

Mush your way to Bayfield County for the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race

Marvel at the skill of a team acting as one during the Northern Pines Sled Dog Race.This annual competition invites visitors to see and learn about the unique sport of sled dog racing.

Some of the country’s best teams of dogs and mushers are expected to be in Iron River on February 8 to compete in the race. The race starts and finishes at the Northern Pines Golf & Event Center, and you’ll find plenty of vantage points to take in the action.While in the area, enjoy all the other winter fun Bayfield County has to offer.

Participate in a ton of outdoor activities at Mt. Ashwabay.When fully open, the outdoor playground south of Bayfield offers 12 runs for downhill skiing, 40 kilometers of cross-country skiing and space for snowshoeing, skijoring and winter fat biking.Through March 16, local restaurants, businesses and hotels offer deals as part of the Snowy Traditions Start in Bayfield promotion to help you make the most of your trip.

