MILWAUKEE – Kent Lovern will be sworn in as Milwaukee County District Attorney on Thursday. Lovern, who ran unopposed in the November election, will become the county’s third D.A. since the 1960’s.

Former Milwaukee Police Lt. Dr. Ken Harris, of 101.7 The Truth, has some advice for the new lead prosecutor.

“Make the punishment match the crime,” Harris told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News on Wednesday. “Deal with the circumstances of what happened.”

Harris was critical of Lovern’s successor, John Chisholm, for making up for “past mistakes of society.”

“Let’s move forward,” he said. “Don’t try to make up for ‘past ills’ in the black community.”

The former Milwaukee cop also urged the new D.A. to be aggressive with cash bail recommendations.

“(In the past), we’ve made bail $1,500 (when it should’ve been a million dollars),” Harris declared. “(Suspects) bail out and go back to the same community and cause trouble. That’s happened before. That has to stop.”

The swearing-in ceremony will take place at the War Memorial on Thursday afternoon.

Harris’ advice for the citizens of Milwaukee County: “If (Lovern) doesn’t do his job, then in four years, throw him out.”

