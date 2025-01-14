The Detroit Lions are the only NFC North team still standing, following the Minnesota Vikings playoff loss to the Los Angeles Rams on Monday night.

As a Packers fan, do you root for Detroit to make it to the Super Bowl?

“It’s a tough question,” Packers hall-of-famer Mark Tauscher, of ESPN’s Wilde & Tausch, told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “I don’t think I can root for Detroit. “They’re kinda getting annoying.”

Tauscher lauded the Detroit organization for turning things around.

“I really respect Lions head coach Dan Campbell and what they’ve done. It’s remarkable,” he explained. “(But) when the Cubs won the World Series, fans became super arrogant and smug. (After that), I learned that anyone in our division, I’d rather them lose.”