What’s On Tap:

Sandy Maxx interviews Renaissance Theaterworks’ Artistic Director, Suzan Fete as she Previews their new production “The Nether.” Celebrating what would have been Elvis Presley’s 90th birthday. What are some of his Wisconsin connections? Some of his most iconic Wisconsin performances including one of his last performances ever in Dane County. Interviews with WTMJ teammates Merrilee Mahn, Brian Noonan, and Brandon Sneide as they talk about their love and connections to Elvis. SAG award nomination reactions. Finally dry January Mocktail options.