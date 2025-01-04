The Milwaukee Bucks had their struggles throughout the game shooting the ball, but they had a chance at the end to get the win. However a Damian Lillard pass to Bobby Portis went out of bounds with eight seconds left in the game and after a pair of free throws gave Portland a 105-102 lead, Damian Lillard missed a three pointer as time expired.

Giannis scored 31 points and grabbed 11 rebounds, but he missed seven layups and dunks in the game.

A bright spot in the game was AJ Green who came of the bench to make seven three pointers and he ended the game with 21 points. The Bucks travel north of the boarder on Monday as they take on the Toronto Raptors. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the loss in Bucks Talk.