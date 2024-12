For the second game in a row the Bucks were without Giannis and Damian Lillard and for the second game in a row the Bucks come a way with a win. Khris Middleton scored 21 points in the win including making three three-pointes on five attempts. Brook Lopez added 21 points and Bobby Portis added 19 points and 13 rebounds. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide discussed the win and handed out their Christmas presents in Bucks Talk.