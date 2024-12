WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News defines an EVERYDAY HERO as “an average Jon/Jane Doe who, when they woke up one morning, had no idea they’d be saving a life.”

In Mesa, Arizona, third grader Thomas Conley was eating lunch in the cafeteria with his buddy Isaiah.

“I was doodling in my notebook when I heard Isaiah crying,” the 8-year-old told MESA TV. “I realized he was choking.”

The boy was choking on a grape and began to panic.

“I was terrified,” said Isaiah. “(Thomas) just pulled me down and did the Heimlich (maneuver).”

Thank you Thomas for being an EVERYDAY HERO!

