On Thursday’s What’s on Tap, Sandy Maxx is joined by Happy Joy Candy Company Owner Brit Grosenick as well as songwriter and musician Dale Palecek. She also showcases some examples of local songs that will be part of her Christmas special on WTMJ.

DISCLAIMER: Each of the artists featured in Sandy’s Christmas Soundtrack have provided express written permission to Sandy Maxx and 620 WTMJ to use their songs on-air and online