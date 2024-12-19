Bob Dylan fans can’t wait for Christmas.

‘A Complete Unknown,’ the latest biopic of the musical bard, will be released on Dec. 25th.

WTMJ’s Vince Vitrano’s father, Joe, has been a Dylan fan for life.

“The lyrics (captured me),” the elder Vitrano told WTMJ’s Wis. Morning News. “‘Blowin’ in the Wind,’ ‘Times They-are-a-Changin.’ All of us who grew in the 1960’s… That was it. He codified it.”

Great to have @vincevitrano’s father Joe in studio to talk Bob Dylan ahead of the upcoming movie. pic.twitter.com/wxqJgsMeG0 — Erik Bilstad (@erikbilstadWTMJ) December 19, 2024

The movie, starring Timothee Chalamet, is expected to show Dylan’s earliest folk music success up to the big controversy over using electric instruments in 1965.

“It was monumental,” Vitrano said. “They almost drove him off the stage!”

