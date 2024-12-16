MILWAUKEE — After a heartbreaking loss to the Detroit Lions in Week 14 on a last-second field goal, the Green Bay Packers faced another tough challenge as they traveled to Seattle to take on the Seahawks. The Packers’ last win in Seattle came all the way back in 2008, during Aaron Rodgers’ first season as the starting quarterback. However, after jumping out to a quick 14-0 lead in the first quarter, the Packers found their rhythm and cruised to a 30-13 victory, improving their record to 10-4 on the season.

Josh Jacobs totaled 136 all-purpose yards, while Jordan Love completed 20 of 27 passes for 229 yards and two touchdowns, both to receiver Romeo Doubs, who made his return after suffering a concussion in Week 11 against the San Francisco 49ers.

“The Seattle Seahawks had won four straight games, and they are a good team – the Packers simply dominated from start to finish.”

