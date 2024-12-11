As snow builds on Wisconsin’s ski hills, now is the time to start planning those downhill adventures. Here’s to carving into good times this winter.

Winter in Wisconsin invites us to slide, ride and ski our way to good times.While winter hasn’t officially started, most ski and snowboard hills make their own snow.Many have started welcoming guests, while others are gearing up for the season

You can find the freshest powder throughout the season, including machine-made snow, using Travel Wisconsin’s Snow Report. The report is a comprehensive resource to plan your winter getaway.It shows the snow conditions at downhill ski and snowboard hills, cross-country skiing areas, snowmobile trails and more winter recreation destinations.

For ski hills, you’ll learn information like how many runs are open, whether night skiing is offered, if lessons are available and much more.The Snow Report is a tremendous resource to round out your trip, too.Click on a destination to find ideas for nearby places to eat, hotels to stay and activities to do.

A legendary destination for winter fun in Wausau (Marathon County)

Travel to Wausau this winter to experience the legendary Granite Peak Ski Area.Visitors from around the Midwest flock here for some of the best downhill skiing and snowboarding in the region.Granite Peak boasts 225 acres of skiable terrain that rises 700 vertical feet.For adrenaline-seekers, Granite Peak has three terrain parks to test out your latest tricks.

After a day on the slopes, treat yourself to dinner at Van Acre.The restaurant is right across the highway from Granite Peak.You’ll be delighted by the use of high-quality, locally sourced ingredients and the creativity that goes into each dish like the duck and date brick-oven pizza.

A winter landscape in the Blue Hills of Wisconsin (Rusk County)

Coast down the remnants of an ancient mountain range in Rusk County.Christie Mountain sits in the Blue Hills of Wisconsin, which once formed mountains older than the Rockies.

In modern times, you’ll enjoy as many as 33 runs when the hill is fully covered in snow. These runs take advantage of the varied terrain.Eleven easier trails make the hill a great destination for those new to snow sports.For a challenge, conquer the two double black diamond runs, which include cliff jumps to test your courage.As you’re skiing along, keep an eye out for Christie Mountain’s mascot: the Blue Hills Beast who roams the hill.

Time-tested fun at Trollhaugen (Polk County)

In northwestern Wisconsin, you’ll discover a skiing destination that’s been delighting downhillers for decades.Trollhaugen Outdoor Recreation Area is celebrating its 75th anniversary in 2025.You’ll quickly discover why it’s a favorite spot for skiing and snowboarding.

When everything’s open, Trollhaugen boasts 30 trails, three terrain parks and eight lifts.That ranges from 11 black diamond runs for experts to plenty of easy routes for beginners.The property is covered by snow-making machines and groomed, which can result in excellent conditions throughout the season.Since the entire hill is lit, you’ll have plenty of fun night skiing at Trollhaugen, especially on Fridays when it stays open until 3 a.m.!

