Sandy Maxx details the re-opening of not only Notre Dame in Paris, but the Milwaukee Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee. Plus, upcoming holiday events, her reaction to the Golden Globes nominations and much more including trivia.
Sandy Maxx details the re-opening of not only Notre Dame in Paris, but the Milwaukee Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown Milwaukee. Plus, upcoming holiday events, her reaction to the Golden Globes nominations and much more including trivia.
Sandy Maxx details the re-opening of not only Notre Dame in Paris, but the Milwaukee Trinity Lutheran Church in downtown...Read more
WAUKESHA, Wis. -- Felony charges for a man accused of killing another man in April, and then hiding his corpse....Read more
A Racine County Sheriff's sergeant is being hailed a hero by the community after rescuing a dog that had been...Read more