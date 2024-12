The Bucks found themselves down by 12 at one point in the third quarter against the Nets, but they closed out the third on a big run to tie the the game at 83 all. The fourth quarter went back and fourth before Bobby Portis hit a big three to give the Bucks the lead and they ended up closing out the game with a 118-113 win. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide broke down the win in Bucks Talk.