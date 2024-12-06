MILWAUKEE — The Milwaukee County Zoo’s harbor seal named Ringo died on November 26. Zoo keepers say Ringo was about 46 years old.

Ringo had been suffering from a slowly progressing chronic eye disease in both eyes since 1985, making him essentially blind. “In August, his right eye ruptured, creating a hole in his cornea,” Zoo officials say. “Per veterinary ophthalmologist consultations, MCZ’s animal care team waited to see if the site of rupture would heal, before ultimately proceeding to eye removal surgery. However, the rupture site did not heal, and as the risk of infection increased, the team made the decision to remove Ringo’s right eye”.

During the surgery on November 26, Ringo suffered complications from the anesthesia, and he died.

Ringo the Harbor Seal. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

Ringo was born off the coast of California and came to Milwaukee in 1979. He fathered five male pups, four of whom are still living at other facilities. His daughter Leia was born in 2022 and resides in Milwaukee at the Zoo.

Ringo the Harbor Seal. Image courtesy of the Milwaukee County Zoo.

The Association of Zoos and Aquariums says median life expectancy of a harbor seal living in human care is 23 years old. At 46, Ringo was the second oldest living harbor seal in an AZA-accredited organization in North America.