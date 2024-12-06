BELOIT, Wis. — Police in Beloit need the public’s help to return an urn back to the right family.

The urn was originally found at the Classic Cinemas Beloit in mid-September. Theater staff placed the urn in the “Lost and Found” before turning it over to police on October 11.

It has been in police custody since then, and with no responses or inquiries, the police department have now turned to social media to see if they can find the family.

Beloit Police tell WTMJ they will not be posting a photo or description of the urn to ensure that whoever will reclaim it is the right person or family to receive it.