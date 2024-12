Giannis became just the second Milwaukee Bucks player to record a 40-point triple double in the Bucks 124-114 win over the Washington Wizards. Giannis ended the day with 42 points, 12 rebounds and 11 assists in the Bucks Win. Damian Lillard added a double double with 25 points and 10 assists. The Bucks improved their record to 10-9. Justin Garcia and Brandon Sneide talked about the win during Bucks Talk.